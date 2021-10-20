Daily Weather Forecast For Stroud
STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0