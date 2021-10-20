Burns Weather Forecast
BURNS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Scattered rain showers then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 51 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
