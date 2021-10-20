CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns, OR

Burns Weather Forecast

Burns Bulletin
 8 days ago

BURNS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cWwrEt000

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Scattered rain showers then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burns, OR
