Burns Weather Forecast

BURNS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Scattered rain showers then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 52 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 51 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.