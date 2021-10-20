Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Kent
FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0