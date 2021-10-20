Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Kent

FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 55 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 49 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



