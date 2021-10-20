Weather Forecast For Spicer
SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 52 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 48 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0