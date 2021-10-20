CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicer, MN

Weather Forecast For Spicer

 8 days ago

SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cWwr7nA00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

WJHG-TV

Severe weather possible tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms will move through the panhandle tonight. The storms will bring a threat of damaging wind, 1-2″ of rain, and an isolated chance of tornadoes. The timing of the storms will primarily be between midnight and 6am. Winds will pick up tonight out of the SE at 5-15 mph and then increase to 15-20+ mph and shift from the SE to SW by morning. Most of the day Thursday will bring periods of sun and clouds w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty showers & storms can not be ruled out.
PANAMA CITY, FL
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

It's a chilly start to the day with winds diminishing. Expect a mostly clear day ahead with highs around 58 degrees.
The Morning Call

Wet weather forecast causes Colonial League Week 10 football schedule changes

The latest round of wet weather is forcing three Colonial League-Schuylkill League football games to change their start dates and/or times. The Catasauqua at Northwestern and Salisbury and Southern Lehigh games are bumped up one hour to 6 p.m. Friday. The Wilson at Notre Dame-Green Pond contest is now at 7 Saturday. All other regular-season finales are on as originally scheduled. Morning Call ...
CATASAUQUA, PA
