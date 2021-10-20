CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, CO

Yuma Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

YUMA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cWwr6uR00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

