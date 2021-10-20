Yuma Daily Weather Forecast
YUMA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 60 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 69 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
