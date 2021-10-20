CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee Village, AR

Jump on Cherokee Village’s rainy forecast today

Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 8 days ago

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Cherokee Village, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cherokee Village:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cWwr51i00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherokee Village, AR
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village, AR
89
Followers
353
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cherokee Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy