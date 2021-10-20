4-Day Weather Forecast For Cut Bank
CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
