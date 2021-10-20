Camden Weather Forecast
CAMDEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0