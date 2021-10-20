CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eutawville, SC

Wednesday has sun for Eutawville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Eutawville News Watch
 8 days ago

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eutawville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cWwqzy000

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville, SC
With Eutawville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

