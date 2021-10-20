CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Does Not Listening Cost You?

Image via Pexels.

Why is so little attention being paid to developing the ability to listen when it is such a critical skill? Have you considered what it costs? Have you noticed? Are you aware of the costs of not listing?

What is the Cost of Not Listening? by Christine Miles is available on Amazon.

Everyone has a story, and most of the story lies below the surface. The same is true for listening— most of the difference listening can make is invisible, lying below the surface.

Listening or not listening influences every human interaction and relationship and has benefits or consequences, respectively. The consequences of not listening are vast.

Listening is something we just assume people are doing—we take it for granted. Because someone can hear, we assume they can listen. Listening and hearing are two different things.

Many of us assume people who can see can also see colors. However, an estimated 250 million people in the world are color blind; that is, they can’t distinguish colors. We take it for granted that all people who can see can also distinguish that the sky is blue; we assume.

Hearing is the ability to perceive sound. By contrast, listening is the ability to understand the message. We assume if one hears, one is listening.

We don’t have a term for listening blindness—that is, blind to the message or the meaning. Because listening is assumed, it’s a problem that goes unnoticed. When we don’t notice or see a problem, it’s unlikely we are going to do something about it. Basically, we can’t fix what we are not aware of.

Christine Miles

Christine Miles is an author, professional keynote speaker, consultant, executive coach, thought leader, entrepreneur, and radio show host who lives in Devon. She is the founder and CEO of Wayne-based EQuipt. Additional information on her may be obtained at www.EQuipt-People.com.

Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
FOOD & DRINKS
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Packet-in! Woman is left speechless after finding a whole 'soggy' potato and NO crisps in a bag of lightly salted from Aldi

A woman who hoped to snack on some crisps for lunch was left speechless after opening a packet bought from a local supermarket only to find one whole 'soggy' potato. Leah, 30, who lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, explained that she hadn't noticed any unusual shape or weight when she bought a multi-pack of crisps from Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
