Daily Weather Forecast For Phillips

PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 57 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.