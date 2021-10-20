Daily Weather Forecast For Linn
LINN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0