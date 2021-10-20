Manila Weather Forecast
MANILA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
