4-Day Weather Forecast For Galivants Ferry
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
