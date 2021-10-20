CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday rain in Hinckley: Ideas to make the most of it

(HINCKLEY, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hinckley Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hinckley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cWwqefz00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

