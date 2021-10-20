Daily Weather Forecast For Connell
CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain Likely
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
