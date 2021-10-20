CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connell, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Connell

Connell News Flash
Connell News Flash
 8 days ago

CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cWwqS2900

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Connell, WA
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Connell News Flash

Connell News Flash

Connell, WA
25
Followers
282
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy