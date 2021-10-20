Daily Weather Forecast For Connell

CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 41 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light Rain Likely High 57 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.