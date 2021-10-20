CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 2022 BMW M135i revealed: price and specs

By Jamie Edkins
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BMW M135i has received some performance upgrades, which include tuned suspension and better brakes. The alternative to the Volkswagen Golf R and Mercedes AMG A35 also gets new colour options. 2022 BMW M135i engine and driving. The engine in the new BMW M135i hasn’t changed, meaning you still...

