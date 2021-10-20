Cotulla Weather Forecast
COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
