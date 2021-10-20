CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotulla, TX

Cotulla Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cWwqEvD00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

