Scott City Weather Forecast
SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 61 °F, low 33 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Patchy frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
