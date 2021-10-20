CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fostering Productive Failure

uiowa.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProductive failure is an approach in which conventional instruction is reversed: learners attempt...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Fostering a purpose-driven, inclusive workforce

We’re living in an age in which employees expect company leadership not only to espouse values, but to live by them. Organizations that aren’t guided by a social purpose risk losing the confidence of their staff. But by factoring their values into key business decisions and inviting workers to take ownership of the business mission, companies stand to reap the benefits of an engaged workforce of social entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
uiowa.edu

Hello? Effective Messaging and Connecting to Students in Large Courses

Providing personalized feedback to students in large courses can be daunting. Using data on student engagement and performance and Mail Merge, Adam Brummett, a faculty member in Chemistry, and the Office of Teaching, Learning & Technology designed a method to easily craft hundreds of targeted feedback messages that encouraged metacognition related to studying and performance.
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

Introduction to Linux (Using Argon)

"Intro to Linux (using Argon)" is a two-hour general purpose introductory session intended for anyone who plans to use the Linux environment for research. The following lessons are featured:. Basics of Linux using an HPC Cluster. Shell and some basic commands. Files, data and process management and utilities/helper programs. This...
SOFTWARE
uiowa.edu

Webinar 1: Emotions Matter: Social and Emotional Learning can Support You and Your School to Thrive this School Year (and Beyond!)

Please register online. TLC Credit: Traditional, SEL. Click to access the BTLC Zoom Meeting Room to attend this workshop. Presenter: Dr. Christina Cipriano, Assistant Professor at the Yale Child Study Center and Director of Research at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. Emotions matter for all learners and all the...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
uiowa.edu

NBCI: Building Effective Relationships (BER)

The National Coalition Building Institute (NCBI) workshops and principles are being used on hundreds of campuses, K-12 schools, corporations, law enforcement programs, communities, domestic and international political organizations, and peace negotiations. At the University of Iowa, our team offers courses, free of charge, to the campus and community. Framed through...
RELATIONSHIPS
Odyssey

The Importance Of Failure

We are humans. We naturally crack under pressure and stress. It's unavoidable. There's a saying that says, "If you've never failed, you've never lived". Failure is probably one of the aspects of life most people are afraid of. The truth is: everyone has failed and everyone will fail again. We...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
theeastcountygazette.com

The SNAP Program May Caused A Pinch For Many

Thousands of people who qualify for food stamps will soon feel the pinch as pandemic funding ends and the holiday season approaches, IRI analysts said. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is home to many unemployed individuals including others who work minimum wage jobs and struggle to make ends meet.
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

The search for people who never get COVID

An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
CANCER
uiowa.edu

Critical Literacy, Agency, and Sociolinguistic Justice in Language Education

Dr. Claudia Holguín Mendoza will speak about critical literacy, agency, and sociolinguistic justice as part of the Teaching and Heritage Language series sponsored by The Obermann Center and the Department of Spanish and Portuguese. Please view attached flyer for more information.
uiowa.edu

Phi Beta Delta Power Hour

Phi Beta Delta members will discuss what global education and internationalization mean to them and reflect upon lessons, triumphs, and challenges they have faced. Jeanine Porter Abrons, clinical associate professor in the College of Pharmacy. Jodi Graff, administrative director of graduate and postdoctoral studies at the Carver College of Medicine.
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

What Do We Mean by Research Now?—Perspectives from National Foundations and the Researchers They Support

The UI Obermann Center for Advanced Studies is delighted to welcome both national leaders of funding bodies and impressive recipients the our second round of “What Do We Mean by Research Now?” So often, when a scholar—especially a junior faculty member—proposes a groundbreaking project outside of traditional project, the response is: “But how we would evaluate that?” However, in the last decade, organizations that have long funded traditional research have become both advocates for and evaluators of revolutionary ways of working, especially in the humanities and social sciences.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Banning large university parties won’t work — students need to be empowered to propose change

Every year instructors carefully plan what they’re going to teach during the semester. Then something significant happens that makes us pause and we have to resist the temptation to teach what was planned for the next day. The perfect storm was created over the past two weekends at Queen’s University, with large student gatherings during homecoming that violated public health regulations, saw excessive drinking, risk taking and misogynistic attitudes and behaviours displayed by some of our students. Our attempts to teach what we had planned seemed irrelevant. As instructors who teach and research peer processes in aggression, curriculum transformation and...
COLLEGES
AFP

Scientists discover cause of Alzheimer's progression in brain

Toxic protein clusters thought responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease reach different regions of the brain early and then accumulate over the course of decades, according to a new study Friday. The research, published in Science Advances, is the first to use human data to quantify the speed of the molecular processes leading to the neurodegenerative condition, and could eventually have important implications for how scientists design treatments. It also upends a long-held theory that said Alzheimer's progression was mainly caused by clusters spreading between different brain regions in a "chain reaction," as has been found in mice and was thought true of people too. "Two things came together that really made this work possible," Georg Meisl, a chemist at the University of Cambridge and the paper's lead author told AFP.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

How to help kids with 'long COVID' thrive in school

Children who get COVID-19 typically recover quickly and will not require special support upon return to school. However, some people who contract the disease experience persistent symptoms and post-viral complications. These complications can include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, changes in taste and smell, and headaches. This post-viral syndrome is called long-haul COVID-19, more commonly referred to as “long COVID” in the medical community. Children who experience long COVID will need support at school. Some symptoms – such as fatigue, brain fog and memory impairment – are similar to those experienced after a concussion. But because these symptoms are...
KIDS
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
Star News Group

Social emotional learning surveys discussed at BOE meeting

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Superintendent Thomas Farrell Tuesday defended plans by the Brick Township School District for surveying students and parents as part of the Social and Emotional Learning [SEL] program to gauge mental health and well-being.    Addressing the public at a meeting of the Brick board of education, Mr. Farrell said that SEL surveys are intended to guide the district in maintaining a sense of belonging and “connectedness” for students following the pressures that the pandemic and months of remote learning put on them, as well as their parents, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BRICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy