4-Day Weather Forecast For Munising
MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain Showers Likely
- High 45 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 47 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
