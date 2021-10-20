Duly Noted

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State Bar of Michigan's online Member Directory (https://sbm.reliaguide.com/home) has a new look, additional features, and better mobile compatibility. The upgraded Member Directory features a business card layout with expanded profiles that allow for attorneys to include information about themselves and their services. Adding information to the expanded profiles...

At a Glance ...

legalnews.com

At a Glance ...

Applications sought for state Court of Appeals vacancy. Applications are now being accepted for a seat on the Michigan Court of Appeals, 1st District, to replace vacating Judge Cynthia Stephens. To be considered for this position, applicants must be a State Bar of Michigan member who meet the legal qualifications...
Daily Briefs

Daily Briefs

Wayne Law among the Best Value Law Schools for 8th consecutive year. Wayne State University Law School has once again been recognized as a Best Value Law School by The National Jurist and its sister publication, preLaw magazine. This is the eighth year in a row that Wayne Law made the list, with the school rising to No. 22 overall. Of the 59 law schools included, Wayne Law was the top-ranked Michigan law school.
legalnews.com

To Be or Not to Be (Counsel to a Former Mediation Participant)

You successfully mediated a complex and emotional discrimination lawsuit against a major employer. Now, you have been asked to represent the employer in a new lawsuit alleging a similar pattern of discrimination. Can you undertake the representation? Should you?. In some cases, litigants or counsel may choose a mediator because...
legalnews.com

Consumer Bankruptcy Conference to be offered online on Nov. 11

The Consumer Bankruptcy Association will present the Steven W. Rhodes Consumer Bankruptcy Conference online Thursday, November 11. This virtual program will feature U.S. Bankruptcy Court judges from the Eastern and Western District plus leading attorneys and professionals from the bankruptcy community. They will discuss topics all tailored to the State of Michigan and emphasizing the issues of importance to clients.
legalnews.com

Nessel's consumer advocacy continues during MPSC's Technical Conference

Last Friday, the Department of Attorney General participated in the Michigan Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) first day of its Technical Conference on Emergency Preparedness, Distribution Reliability, and Storm Damage. The conference was open to the public. “I applaud MPSC for taking this proactive step to more closely examine utility oversight,”...
legalnews.com

Prosecuting Attorneys Association offers Office Managers' Conference

The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan and the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, Department of Attorney General, will present 2021 PACC Office Managers' Conference-Virtual Program Wednesday and Thursday, November 3-4, via Zoom. Topics to be covered include "Supporting Colleagues in Distress," "How to Process Special Prosecution Cases," "The New TS Help...
Law Library

Law Library

The American Bar Association Business Law Section has published “Global Financial Collateral: A Guide to Security Interests in Securities, Securities Accounts, and Deposit Accounts in International” that is based on a questionnaire that focuses on the choice-of-law complexities and substantive similarities and differences involved in international secured transactions. Covering more...
legalnews.com

State Rep. Cherry recognizes 70th anniversary of Center for Civil Justice

Thanking Michigan State Representative John Cherry (far left) for recognizing CCJ’s 70th anniversary were (left to right) Greg Abler, Kelly Bidelman, Antwan Edson, Jessica Flint, and Jean Doss. (Photo courtesy of Center for Civil Justice) Michigan State Representative John Cherry recognized the 70th anniversary of the Flint Center for Civil...
legalnews.com

Pro Bono Week shows need for access to justice post-pandemic

This week marks Pro Bono Week, which is set aside to help those in need of legal assistance and to celebrate the work lawyers do daily to help people through pro bono volunteer efforts. From assisting in New York with rental assistance applications to offering advice in Nevada on evictions, debt collections and guardianship issues, lawyers and law firms are lending their expertise nationwide to help people through the aftereffects of the pandemic.
legalnews.com

Detroit Mercy Law announce Law Review Symposium topic, calls for proposals

University of Detroit Mercy Law Review recently announced the topic for their annual symposium. The topic will be Governing Bodies: Bodily Autonomy and the Law. The symposium will take place on March 4, 2022 in Detroit. Bodily autonomy has been regulated or banned on many levels throughout our history, ranging...
legalnews.com

Law school begins 'Current Events in the Law Series' online

The University of Detroit Mercy School of Law will present "Current Events in the Law Series: President Biden's Climate Change Agenda and the UN Climate Change Conference." The online program will take place Monday, November 1, from 1 to 2 p.m. via Zoom. As the United Nation's Climate Change Conference...
legalnews.com

Dual degree: Corporate law student seeks to impact community

Involved in his family’s commercial real estate business from a young age, Basem Younis learned early on that he had an affinity for numbers. He went on to earn an undergrad degree in accounting and finance from Wayne State University, remaining a Wayne Warrior for JD and MBA studies. His...
legalnews.com

Newspaper Modernization protects Michigan citizens

Michigan law currently requires that public notices—notifying readers of such things as public hearings and budget approvals—are printed in their local newspapers. Bills SB 258 and SB 259 would expand access to information about what government bodies are doing by requiring newspapers to also post these public notices—at no extra cost to the public entities—on their newspaper websites in front of any paywalls. In addition, newspapers also would be required to upload all public notices that publish in their newspaper to a statewide website where they are accessible to the general public free of charge.
legalnews.com

Michigan Law Class of 2024 arrives in the Law Quad

What do a former sheep farmer, professional video game streamer, and junior Olympic weightlifter have in common? For one thing, they’re all members of Michigan Law Class of 2024, which was selected from the largest applicant pool in the Law School’s history and boasts the highest-ever median LSAT score and undergraduate GPA for an incoming class.“This year’s pool of 7,693 applicants trounced the previous 1991 record by more than 1,000, and the admissions team had some incredibly difficult decisions to make,” said Sarah Zearfoss, '92, senior assistant dean for admissions. “I am extremely proud to say that a record percentage of prospective students accepted their offer to join us in the Quad.”The Class of 2024 includes U.S. military veterans, Teach for America participants, Truman and Marshall scholars, a former White House speechwriter, a certified mental health specialist—and hundreds of others from all walks of life who will contribute to the vibrancy of the Law School community. The 313 students who make up the Class also have unmatched academic credentials: their median LSAT score of 171 and median undergraduate GPA of 3.84 are the highest ever, besting the previous records of 169 and 3.81, respectively. Thirty seven percent of the Class identify as people of color—the highest number in Law School history—and 18 percent identify as LGBTQ+, on par with national estimates that one in six members of Generation Z identify as something other than heterosexual. In addition to Michiganders—one of whom has visited all of Michigan’s 83 counties—the Class hails from 43 states as well as Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., and 12 other countries. Fifteen percent are first generation college graduates and 14 percent report a history of significant socioeconomic disadvantage. With 46 different majors represented from 144 undergraduate institutions, and 10 percent holding advanced degrees, this year’s crop of students come from a range of educational backgrounds.
Award Winner

Award Winner

The Catholic Lawyers Guild of the Diocese of Lansing presented the St. Thomas More Award on October 5 to Richard Thompson (left), the president and chief counsel of the Thomas More Law Center in Ann Arbor. Thompson, a former Oakland County prosecuting attorney, is pictured (l-r) with Lansing Guild President Dante Ianni, and John Bursch, who introduced the honoree at the awards ceremony.
legalnews.com

Justice Stephen Markman (Ret.) joins Patriot Week Foundation Board of Directors

Retired Michigan Supreme Court Justice, and Chief Justice, Stephen Markman has joined the Board of Directors of The Patriot Week Foundation. Capping a lengthy commitment of public service in a variety of capacities, Markman served on the Court from 1999 until his retirement at the end of last year on account of state judicial age limitations.
legalnews.com

Detroit Mercy Law hosts annual Patrick A. Keenan Memorial Appellate Advocacy Competition virtually

Screenshot taken during the oral arguments round featuring (top row, l-r) Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Denise Langford-Morris, Katya Rowley, and Megan Gayer; along with (middle row, l-r) Hailey McGillvray, Jacob Benson, and Matt Kelly Dual; and (bottom row, l-r) Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Judge Michael J. Riordan and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian K. Zahra.
legalnews.com

Wolverine Bar hosts 'The Presidents' Legal Agenda & Forum'

The Wolverine Bar Association will present “The Presidents’ Legal Agenda & Forum” next month with American Bar Association President Reginald Turner and National Bar Association President Carlos Moore. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 12, from beginning at 6 p.m. at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American...
legalnews.com

Nessel joins coalition supporting Florida's firearm age regulations

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in defending a Florida law limiting the sale of firearms to people ages 21 and up. In an amicus brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, the coalition argues that states have the right to enact reasonable, age-based firearm regulations that protect public safety and reduce the prevalence of gun violence.
