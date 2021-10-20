Duly Noted

What do a former sheep farmer, professional video game streamer, and junior Olympic weightlifter have in common? For one thing, they’re all members of Michigan Law Class of 2024, which was selected from the largest applicant pool in the Law School’s history and boasts the highest-ever median LSAT score and undergraduate GPA for an incoming class.“This year’s pool of 7,693 applicants trounced the previous 1991 record by more than 1,000, and the admissions team had some incredibly difficult decisions to make,” said Sarah Zearfoss, '92, senior assistant dean for admissions. “I am extremely proud to say that a record percentage of prospective students accepted their offer to join us in the Quad.”The Class of 2024 includes U.S. military veterans, Teach for America participants, Truman and Marshall scholars, a former White House speechwriter, a certified mental health specialist—and hundreds of others from all walks of life who will contribute to the vibrancy of the Law School community. The 313 students who make up the Class also have unmatched academic credentials: their median LSAT score of 171 and median undergraduate GPA of 3.84 are the highest ever, besting the previous records of 169 and 3.81, respectively. Thirty seven percent of the Class identify as people of color—the highest number in Law School history—and 18 percent identify as LGBTQ+, on par with national estimates that one in six members of Generation Z identify as something other than heterosexual. In addition to Michiganders—one of whom has visited all of Michigan’s 83 counties—the Class hails from 43 states as well as Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., and 12 other countries. Fifteen percent are first generation college graduates and 14 percent report a history of significant socioeconomic disadvantage. With 46 different majors represented from 144 undergraduate institutions, and 10 percent holding advanced degrees, this year’s crop of students come from a range of educational backgrounds.

