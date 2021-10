The life-size elephant that sits in a field in West Winfield, New York will soon be no more. Sadly, someone vandalized the sculpture that took three months and 40 truckloads of wild grapevines to complete. "I like to think by acts of love for photo shoots," said artist Elizabeth Schoomaker, who worked from March to June, in the rain, heat, cold, and wind building the elephant in her driveway. "The elephant is still standing. I repaired this last act of vandalism as best as I could. It looks OK from a distance, but up close you can see the broken, the paint and my mend which comprises my original intent."

WEST WINFIELD, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO