Weather Forecast For Deer River
DEER RIVER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
