CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally rolls into town for 21st year

By Tess Rowland
WMBB
WMBB
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOYJq_0cWwpL8V00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally is roaring back into Panama City Beach. This is the event’s 21st year, and events will take place Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Oct. 24.

In August, with the uptick in COVID-19 cases, Panama City Beach leaders denied permits to five large events. While Thunder Beach was not among the events listed, there were concerns the event could have been postponed. However, on September 24, event organizers posted on the Thunder Beach Facebook page that the event’s permit was approved.

Panama City Beach tourism officials said they were happy to see the autumn rally will take place.

“Each day the event brings in thousands of bikers that come to enjoy all the vendors along the beach,” said Lacee Rudd, Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager.

Conversations begin about rebuilding the Parker sports complex

Rudd said the boost in visitors is great for the economy and increases the bed tax amount for the month of October.

“Last October we were up 31% and we are expecting that this month as well.”

Fall can often be considered a slower season for the beach, but Rudd said events like Thunder Beach puts Panama City Beach on the map as a 12-month destination.

She said they hope visitors continue to follow these CDC guidelines to keep visitors and residents safe ahead of upcoming winter and fall events like the Ironman Race and the Beach Ball Drop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WMBB

New Margaritaville community coming to Bid-A-Wee Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new tropical paradise is coming to Panama City Beach— a new Margaritaville project. On Thursday, Panama City Beach council members approved phase one of the new Margaritaville cottages.  Building and Planning Director Mel Leonard said with views as they have on Bid-A-Wee Beach, the new Margaritaville cottages will […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local woman prepares for Ironman with special cause in mind

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach resident Natalia Busuttil has competed in plenty of triathlons over the year, but nothing like what she’s about to do on Nov. 6. Busuttil is planning on doing her first-ever full IRONMAN. “If you’re a resident here in Panama City Beach, this is very big deal. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Newest Habitat for Humanity of Bay Co. home dedicated to local mother and son

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With their latest home dedication on Thursday, Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is getting closer to having dedicated 100 homes over the past three decades. The process for their newest home took eight months for a deserving, local Panama City family. “Excited, overwhelmed, nervous, thankful, everything… all of the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Celebrate Halloween with the wildest bunch at annual Zooboo event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Capybaras, candy bars and pumpkin smashing, oh my! The annual ZooBoo event is back for another year of family friendly events and furry friends. The event will take place at ZooWorld Panama City Beach during Halloween weekend. According to zoo officials, the events will begin at 10 a.m. October 30th […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City Beach, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Cars
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Panama City Beach, FL
Government
WMBB

Red Tide blooms are back along the Gulf

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — It is one of those rare days people might not head down to the gulf all due to Red Tide in the air around the gulf. Typically the algae bloom occurs in August and September, but Walton Beach Operations Director Brian Kellenberger said with such a wet summer, red tide […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Altha women raise money for a town Christmas blowout

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — Brenda Galloway was a life-long resident of Altha. She recently passed away. Galloway’s daughter’s good friend Vicki Waldroff-Fowler, wanted to do something special to help commemorate Galloway. “She approached me about trying to raise some funds for Christmas decorations for the town of Altha,” Galloway’s daughter Melissa Chamberlain said. “At the […]
ALTHA, FL
WMBB

Jenks Ave. becoming four-lane between Baldwin Rd. and Highway 390

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Highway crews are in the final stretch of the $10 million Jenks Avenue expansion project. This will put the finishing touches on an idea that began more than two decades ago. Since the 1990s, Panama City commissioners have discussed the need to widen Jenks Avenue from downtown Panama City, north […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

60-unit waterfront condo to be built in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have green-lighted a new waterfront condo in The Cove. A 60-unit development will sit on the old Tibbets Boat Works property by Tarpon Dock Bridge.  Many people in the area like Austin Abrams, the Manager of Greg Abrams Seafood and Owner of Hunts Oysters, remembers when this […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Ball#Economy#Weather#Cdc
WMBB

New license plates available for Florida residents

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — 30A is a really popular area to live and visit so much so they now have their own license plate. Florida residents can now purchase $33 specialty license plates. The majority of the proceeds will go to  the non-profit, ‘Scenic South Walton.’ Their mission is to promote projects designed to […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Miramar Beach to have more public beach accesses soon

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Commissioners in Walton are fighting over ‘Customary Use’ and in an effort to save beach access points for residents and visitors they’re looking for ways to offer more public beach access. A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for a new regional entrance. It is now officially under construction in Miramar Beach. It […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WMBB

Shaddai Shriners hosting Trunk or Treat event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Shaddai Shriners will be holding a trunk or treat event Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. The event will be held at the Shaddai Shrine Temple located at 1101 W. 19th Street in Panama City. This is for all ages and is free to the public. There will be […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Many are flocking to the city of Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton is the fastest-growing county in the state, and people of all ages are relocating to the city of Freeport. “When I first started we had like three thousand residents here, we now have 9,100,” Mayor of Freeport Russ Barley said. Born and raised in Freeport, Barley said the city has […]
FREEPORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/27/21

Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy breaks down the threat of severe weather with storms overnight while detailing the lasting impacts our next cold front will have on our local weather, all in this morning's forecast video, above.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

City of Callaway begins work on stormwater project

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Callaway has been hard at work trying to address stormwater issues. On Monday, they began a project on two ponds that have been neglected for the last few years. When it rains in Callaway, there’s a good chance all of the water will end up in either the […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Local church adds a little pink to its Trunk or Treat event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A local church held its annual Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, but this year, they added a little more pink. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church decided to hold this year’s Trunk or Treat during the day and combine it with breast cancer awareness. Senior Pastor Jesse Nelson said the congregation […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Northwest Florida Community Hospital to hold multiple vaccine clinics

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida Community Hospital will hold two vaccine clinics with one on October 26 and the second on October 28. Both clinics will be from 1:00 through 4:00 p.m. Hospital officials said they will have both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available as well as the one-dose Johnson […]
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Bay County announces additional waste amnesty days

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Emergency Services recently announced they would hold additional waste amnesty days in November. In an effort to help people who might need extra opportunities to clean up their properties after the heavy rain and flooding recently, they will have a week long repeat of waste amnesty days at […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One car flips and another set ablaze after collision in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A car accident at the intersection of 15th Street and Jenks Avenue involving a rollover and vehicle fire resulted in a minor injury. Authorities said a black Kia traveling westbound on 15th street turned left on Jenks Avenue in front of a red Chrysler headed eastbound on 15th Street. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

1K+
Followers
503
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy