CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

UICapture: How to Share

uiowa.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin this session to learn how to organize your videos and share them with the right audience....

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

Real-Life Teachers Share How to Use an iPad to Maximize Learning

Many parents couldn't have navigated the pandemic without technology. Virtual learning and remote working revealed how much we rely on it, and how grateful we are for the apps and devices that make life so much richer. Now that kids are back in school—in person or still virtually—take a lesson from top technology teachers, and figure out how to use an iPad to enhance learning rather than to simply entertain.
TECHNOLOGY
uiowa.edu

ISRC Workshop: Network Analysis Using Python NetworkX Library

ISRC Workshop: Network Analysis Using Python NetworkX Library. C208 Pappajohn Business Building (PBB) This workshop will discuss the basic network analysis using a NetworkX library provided by Python. NetworkX is a package that provides various built-in functions for dealing with network-structured data. You will be involved in generating networks from external data sources, computing basic network statistics, and analyzing/interpreting the networks. The example codes will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops to follow along.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
osxdaily.com

How to Stop Sharing Calendars on Mac

Want to stop sharing a calendar from the Mac? Maybe you’re trying to remove someone from your shared calendar? Removing someone from your iCloud calendar is as easy as sharing it using Apple’s Calendar app, and of course you can stop sharing a calendar completely too. The Calendar app can...
COMPUTERS
maketecheasier.com

How to Create and Scan a Spotify Code to Share Songs

People love sharing their favorite music with their friends and family. Spotify is quite aware of this and allows users to easily share songs with others via codes. This post looks at how you can start using this feature yourself. How to Create a Spotify Song Code on Your Mobile.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Headlines

How To Start Sharing Google One With Your Family

You may not be aware of this, but Google does allow you to share some of its services with other family members, and Google One is one of those services. This means that you can share your storage with family members – and also share the cost. Which makes Google ditching unlimited Photos storage a bit easier to bear.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
osxdaily.com

How to Take & Share a Screenshot with Siri

Taking screenshots is a common activity for iPhone users nowadays. Often people use screenshots to share things displayed on their screen, since it’s one of the fastest and most convenient ways to share content as an image. So, wouldn’t it be nice to use Siri to take screenshots and share them?
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to download files from Google Docs for offline use or sharing

You can download a Google Docs file on your computer by opening the document in a web browser and using the File menu. Both Android and iPhone owners can download Google Docs as a Microsoft Word file or PDF, or make a document available offline. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
PC Magazine

How to Share Files and Folders in iCloud Drive

You want to share an individual file or an entire folder with other people so they can view and even edit those files collectively. If you’re using an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or the iCloud.com website, you can access and edit these documents with other Apple device owners through iCloud. The...
TECHNOLOGY
iphonelife.com

How to Create a Shared Music Playlist with Apple SharePlay

Apple SharePlay is a new feature that allows you to play movies and music during your FaceTime calls. It's fun to listen to music together, and even more so when everyone can add their favorite tunes. Let's cover how to play music on FaceTime and make a shared playlist. Why...
CELL PHONES
uiowa.edu

ICON Tricks and Treats

Join this spook-tacular session to learn how to creep it real in your ICON course with creatures and features lurking in the shadows of ICON. The Office of Teaching, Learning & Technology offers individual, small group, or departmental training. We also offer training on a variety of instructional technology needs such as ICON, digital media solutions, lecture capture, technology consulting, instructional assessment, TILE, general assignment classrooms, and more. To learn more about the services we offer, please visit our website at teach.its.uiowa.edu.
HOBBIES
WPBeginner

How to Share Your Blog Posts With Readers (4 Ways)

Are you looking for proven ways to share your blog posts with blog readers to grow your traffic?. Most people who read your blog won’t come back to see if you’ve published new posts. By sharing your new posts with readers, you can get them to come back to your website and potentially convert into customers.
FACEBOOK
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?

The term “metaverse” is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry’s imagination — so much so that one of the best-known internet platforms is rebranding to signal its embrace of the futuristic idea. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Thursday announcement that he’s changing his company’s name to Meta Platforms Inc.,...
INTERNET
Wired

How to Share Your Location on an iPhone or Android

Whether you are visiting a friend for the first time or meeting up with a family member in the city, a little navigational help might prove useful. Sometimes you want to go further than sharing a specific spot and need to share your position with someone for an extended period of time. Well, there are several easy ways to share your location using your smartphone. Here's how.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

XDA Basics: How to use Shared with You on macOS Monterey and iOS 15

Apple announced iOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey back in June, in addition to other Apple operating system updates. While supported iPhones can now run the latest and greatest iOS version, Mac users will have to wait. It’s common for major macOS upgrades to arrive around two months after iOS, due to the complexity of the OS. iOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey bring Shared with You support. It’s a new iMessage feature that helps you find received links in their respective places.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Use Clubhouse Clips to Share Audio Snippets

Clubhouse will let you share short clips from discussions in Rooms with your friends and social media communities at just the tap of a button. Clubhouse is helping creators grow with the launch of several features, including Clips. Clips allows listeners to record and share short audio snippets of discussions on the Clubhouse app, which is especially helpful for sharing notable moments in a discussion with friends within that niche if they are not on Clubhouse.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Use Nearby Share to Share Installed Apps on Android

There are many ways to share apps from one Android device to another. However, Nearby Share is a built-in method provided by Android that makes the whole process simple. This article will show you how to share your installed apps on Android using the native Nearby Share feature. How to...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Share music with friends on Amazon Echo devices. Here's how

The global pandemic has made us realize how important it is to stay connected with friends and family -- even if it's just virtually. Luckily, video chatting and other social tools have made uniting with loved ones slightly easier and one of those small means of connection is available to Alexa devices through music sharing.
CELL PHONES
12tomatoes.com

Teacher Shares How He “Rips Open” Apples With Bare Hands

This teacher has gone viral and you won’t be able to believe the reason why. Teachers are very important to any classroom environment and we love to find out more about the lessons that they are teaching the children of today. However, you won’t be able to stop laughing when you see the particular lesson that has been taught to the kids in this clip.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy