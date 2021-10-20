UICapture: How to Share

Join this spook-tacular session to learn how to creep it real in your ICON course with creatures and features lurking in the shadows of ICON. The Office of Teaching, Learning & Technology offers individual, small group, or departmental training. We also offer training on a variety of instructional technology needs such as ICON, digital media solutions, lecture capture, technology consulting, instructional assessment, TILE, general assignment classrooms, and more. To learn more about the services we offer, please visit our website at teach.its.uiowa.edu.
