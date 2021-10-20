Daily Weather Forecast For Marlette
MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
