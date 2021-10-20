1-year-old and he has already taken 45 flights – Meet the world’s first baby travel influencer who has been jetting flying the country – He is also earning $1,000 a month along with free diapers and wipes.

Wow, she's definitely got her hands full! TikTok user Alexis LaRue has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok as she's been posting videos of her life as a new mom. She gave birth to twin daughter Camila and Elena who both weigh about 21 pounds each at 7 months old. They are big babies, and their mother Alexis is a pretty petite woman. She's only 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and it looks like it's a miracle she's able to hold both of them at the same time.

