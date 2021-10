Lisa Caprelli is an author of 17 books, including Skip a Step: Imparting Wisdom for Young Entrepreneur Minds and the Unicorn Jazz series. “How are you?” “I’m busy!” This is a conversation that almost every business leader can understand since we all get the same 24 hours in a day. Many of us are juggling work and other parts of our lives. In a world filled with technology at our fingertips, with our cell phones, computers, digital devices used to communicate faster than ever before, it is not any wonder we can feel spent and exhausted.

