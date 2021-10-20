CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Academic Success Workshop - Test Taking Skills & Strategies: How to be a More Effective Test Taker at Iowa

uiowa.edu
 9 days ago

Learn about effective ways to approach exams, including memory techniques and strategies for tackling multiple choice...

events.uiowa.edu

Related
Post-Bulletin

People skills are the skills that lead to success

Late one night, a young grocery store clerk locked the front door and began to clean up. Suddenly, there was a knock on the door. An elderly woman was standing outside, tapping on the window. The clerk shouted, "We're closed!" She said, "I just need a head of lettuce." The...
ECONOMY
K12@Dallas

Debate workshops prepare students to test their skills in tournament

Debate workshops prepare students to test their skills in tournament — Elementary and high school debate workshops were held Saturday, Oct. 23, with 500 students in attendance. During the morning session, the topics for fifth graders preparing for their February debate tournament includedMaking the Case: Understanding the Act of Debating; Refutation: Understanding the Other Side; and Public Speaking, A Matter of Style and Presentation.
DALLAS, TX
Augusta Free Press

Workshops will help prospective drone pilots pass certification test

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. For students who want to become drone pilots, two new workshops at the Virginia Tech Drone Park will connect them with the resources and expertise to soar through the certification test. The workshops, led by drone park manager Sarah Macey, cover material...
TECHNOLOGY
timesdelphic.com

Drake partners with Test Iowa for faster results

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 20, Drake students can now obtain a self-administered COVID-19 saliva PCR test for any reason from the Student Services Center and receive their results within 24 hours, the University announced. The new system institutes several changes to students’ COVID-19 testing experience, and Drake Chief of Staff Nate...
IOWA STATE
weku.org

JCPS rolls out ‘test-to-stay’ strategy

Jefferson County Public Schools rolled out its “test-to-stay” program Monday, allowing students and staff exposed to COVID-19 to stay in school, as long as they test negative for the virus each evening during the quarantine period. “This just allows the kids to come back sooner—to not miss, at minimum, seven...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
hackernoon.com

DevOps Testing Strategy: A Detailed Guide for Agile Teams

DevOps is the combination of cultural philosophies, practices, and tools that increases an organization’s ability to deliver applications and services at high velocity. Speed and reliability are the two main objectives in a DevOps testing strategy. Automation testing is not always the go-to strategy when testing in Devops is sadly, untrue. Continuous testing is simply a ‘must’ in the development and deployment process to adhere to DevOps’ aim of quality-at-speed deliveries.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To Be
uiowa.edu

ASL Conversation Hours - Mondays

This weekly ASL Conversation event encourages hands-up practice for students enrolled in American Sign Language classes in the Fall 2021 semester. Registration is required to attend. Please check your ICON page for registration details. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a...
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

Organic Chemistry Seminar - Matt Breuer - "Nitrogen and Sulfur Bonding"

Organic Chemistry seminar, "Nitrogen and Sulfur Bonding" presented by Matt Breuer on 10/28/2021 at 12:30 PM. This event will take place in room W128 of the Chemistry Building. For more information, please email chem-admin@uiowa.edu. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a...
CHEMISTRY
uiowa.edu

Optional Recital: Connor LaPage, percussion

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

Webinar 1: Emotions Matter: Social and Emotional Learning can Support You and Your School to Thrive this School Year (and Beyond!)

Please register online. TLC Credit: Traditional, SEL. Click to access the BTLC Zoom Meeting Room to attend this workshop. Presenter: Dr. Christina Cipriano, Assistant Professor at the Yale Child Study Center and Director of Research at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. Emotions matter for all learners and all the...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
uiowa.edu

Connections and Convos with the Iowa Women’s Leadership Network

Join the Iowa Women’s Leadership Network for Connections and Convos, an online opportunity to grow, develop, and talk with fellow Hawkeye women. This recurring event is about you and for you—and will be held on the fourth Thursday of every month. All you need is a computer, internet access, and a cozy place to connect.
POLITICS
uiowa.edu

APhA-ASP Immunization Clinic at Osterhaus Pharmacy

College of Pharmacy student members will provide flu shots during a clinic at Osterhaus Pharmacy in Maquoketa, Iowa. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
MAQUOKETA, IA
uiowa.edu

Frontiers in Obesity, Diabetes and Metabolism: Ariel Feldstein, MD

Founder, Jecure Therapeutics (acquired by Genentech) Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
HEALTH
uiowa.edu

Marshall Undergraduate Research Conference

October is a month for all things spooky - but research and creative scholarship don't have to be scary! The Marshall Undergraduate Research Conference was created for students by students to give UI's undergraduates a low-risk space to learn about undergraduate research. Students gather for a 2 hour conference (with food!) to hear from a faculty speaker, learn about what undergraduate research is, and find out how to get involved.
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

Math Physics Seminar - Professor Palle Jorgensen

Reflection positivity, duality, spectral theory, and applications. Relativistic quantum fields vs Euclidean fields. Abstract We consider reflection-positivity (Osterwalder-Schrader positivity, OS-p.) as it is used in the study of renormalization questions in physics. This refers to specific Hilbert spaces that arise before and after reflection. Our focus is a comparative study of the associated spectral theory, now referring to the canonical operators in these two Hilbert spaces. Indeed, the inner product which produces the respective Hilbert spaces of quantum states changes, and comparisons are subtle. We analyze in detail a number of geometric and spectral theoretic properties connected with axiomatic reflection positivity, as well as their probabilistic counterparts; especially the role of the Markov property. This view also suggests two new theorems; in rough outline: It is possible to express OS-positivity purely in terms of a triple of projections in a fixed Hilbert space, and a reflection operator. For such three projections, there is a related property, often referred to as the Markov property; and it is well known that the latter implies the former; i.e., when the reflection is given, then the Markov property implies OS-p., but not conversely. In this paper we shall prove two theorems which flesh out a more precise relationship between the two.
SCIENCE
uiowa.edu

Hello? Effective Messaging and Connecting to Students in Large Courses

Providing personalized feedback to students in large courses can be daunting. Using data on student engagement and performance and Mail Merge, Adam Brummett, a faculty member in Chemistry, and the Office of Teaching, Learning & Technology designed a method to easily craft hundreds of targeted feedback messages that encouraged metacognition related to studying and performance.
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

Anatomy/Cell Biology Departmental Seminar

"Live imaging wound and cancer inflammation" Guest speaker, Paul Martin, Ph.D., Chair of Cell Biology, Schools of Biochemistry and Physiology, University of Bristol. Martine Dunnwald, Ph.D. is Dr. Martin's faculty host. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a...
SCIENCE

