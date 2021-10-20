Daily Weather Forecast For Carrollton
CARROLLTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
