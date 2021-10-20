4-Day Weather Forecast For Estill

ESTILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



