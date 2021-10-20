Weather Forecast For Battle Mountain
BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly Cloudy
- High 63 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Light Rain
- High 68 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
