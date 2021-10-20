Alderson Weather Forecast

ALDERSON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



