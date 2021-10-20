Cloudy forecast for Grangeville? Jump on it!

(GRANGEVILLE, ID.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grangeville:

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light Rain Likely High 52 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



