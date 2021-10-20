CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangeville, ID

Cloudy forecast for Grangeville? Jump on it!

Grangeville Journal
Grangeville Journal
 8 days ago

(GRANGEVILLE, ID.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grangeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cWwo5qf00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Grangeville Journal

Grangeville Journal

Grangeville, ID
42
Followers
319
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grangeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy