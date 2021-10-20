Daily Weather Forecast For Newberry

NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 46 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



