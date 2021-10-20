Daily Weather Forecast For Newberry
NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 46 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
