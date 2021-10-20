Piedmont Daily Weather Forecast
PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
