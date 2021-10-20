New Hampton Weather Forecast
NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
