Daily Weather Forecast For Alturas
ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
