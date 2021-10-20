Daily Weather Forecast For Alturas

ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of light rain then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight High 47 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.