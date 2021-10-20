Daily Weather Forecast For Perry
PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
