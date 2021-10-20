Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MELROSE, MN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Melrose, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melrose:

Wednesday, October 20 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 49 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, October 21 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 47 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 46 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 47 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.