Melrose, MN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 8 days ago

(MELROSE, MN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Melrose, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melrose:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cWwnjuZ00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 27 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

