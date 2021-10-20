Pipestone Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PIPESTONE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 50 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 49 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 49 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 50 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



