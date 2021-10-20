Daily Weather Forecast For Heavener
HEAVENER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
