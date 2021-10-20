Daily Weather Forecast For Heavener

HEAVENER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



