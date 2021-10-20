CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antlers, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Antlers

 8 days ago

ANTLERS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cWwnWO000

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Antlers Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

