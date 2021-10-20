Weather Forecast For Iron River
IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers likely then rain likely during the day; while rain then rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy
- High 43 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
