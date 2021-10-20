CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladysmith, WI

Rainy forecast for Ladysmith? Jump on it!

 8 days ago

(LADYSMITH, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ladysmith Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ladysmith:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cWwnQ5e00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost then slight chance of freezing rain overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

