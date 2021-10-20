CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean View, DE

Weather Forecast For Ocean View

 8 days ago

OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cWwnPCv00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

