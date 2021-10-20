Weather Forecast For Ocean View
OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
