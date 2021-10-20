CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forks, WA

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Forks

Forks Dispatch
Forks Dispatch
 8 days ago

(FORKS, WA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Forks, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Forks:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cWwnNgh00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Rain

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Rain during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



