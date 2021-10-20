CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun forecast for Norton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Norton Updates
 8 days ago

(NORTON, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Norton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Norton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cWwnMny00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

