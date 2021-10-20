Sun forecast for Norton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(NORTON, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Norton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Norton:

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



