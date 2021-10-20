Daily Weather Forecast For Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain High 64 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 22 Light Rain High 55 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight High 53 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



