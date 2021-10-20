Daily Weather Forecast For Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 22
Light Rain
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
